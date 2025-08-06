Owens Corning Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $333 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $2.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $360 million or $4.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $2.747 billion from $2.497 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

