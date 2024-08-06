News & Insights

Markets
OC

Owens Corning Q2 Income Declines

August 06, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $285 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $3.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $4.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $2.789 billion from $2.563 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $285 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.24 vs. $3.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.789 Bln vs. $2.563 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.