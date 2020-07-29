Markets
Owens Corning Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $96 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $1.63 billion from $1.92 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $96 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.

