Owens Corning Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 29, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc200729.html

To listen to the call, dial 1.888.317.6003 (US) or +1.412.317.6061 (International), Entry code 5315062.

For a replay call, dial 1.877.344.7529 (US) or +1.412.317.0088 (International), Entry code 10145599.

