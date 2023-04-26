Owens Corning Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $383 million, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $2.33 billion from $2.35 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $383 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.17 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.

