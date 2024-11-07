Owens Corning price target raised to $192 from $180 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Owens Corning (OC) to $192 from $180 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The firm says “resolute” margins in Roofing and Insulation persist, though Door category feels volume pressure, with near-term volume uncertainty in Insulation as well.
