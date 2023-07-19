Owens Corning (OC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Owens Corning (OC) closed at $136.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction materials company had gained 10.25% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 8.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Owens Corning will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, down 17.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, down 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $9.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.59% and -4.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.84% higher. Owens Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Owens Corning currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.83.

We can also see that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

