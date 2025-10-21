Owens Corning (OC) Stock Moves 2.49%: What You Should Know

Owens Corning (OC) closed the most recent trading day at $130.69, moving +2.49% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

The construction materials company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Owens Corning in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.75, indicating a 14.38% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.71 billion, indicating a 10.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.49 per share and a revenue of $10.44 billion, representing changes of -15.21% and -4.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Owens Corning. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.53% lower. Currently, Owens Corning is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owens Corning has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.47.

Also, we should mention that OC has a PEG ratio of 9.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.91 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.