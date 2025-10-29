Owens Corning (OC) Stock Moves -1.90%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owens Corning (OC) closed at $124.66, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Shares of the construction materials company witnessed a loss of 10.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 0.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Owens Corning in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.7, signifying a 15.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.71 billion, down 10.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.43 per share and a revenue of $10.44 billion, signifying shifts of -15.59% and -4.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Owens Corning is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Owens Corning is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.86, which means Owens Corning is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 9.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

