Owens Corning (OC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $156.55, changing hands as high as $159.42 per share. Owens Corning shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $123.405 per share, with $214.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.13.

