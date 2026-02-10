Owens Corning (OC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Owens Corning (OC) ended the recent trading session at $137.97, demonstrating a +1.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The construction materials company's stock has climbed by 10.37% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Owens Corning in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.33, showcasing a 58.7% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion, down 22.59% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.31 per share and revenue of $10.14 billion, indicating changes of -22.63% and -7.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.97% upward. Right now, Owens Corning possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Owens Corning is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.61 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

