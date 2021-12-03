Owens Corning (OC) Rewards Shareholders With 35% Dividend Hike

Owens Corning OC is focused on enhancing shareholders’ returns. The world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions company announced a quarterly cash dividend hike of 35%. This marks the company’s 8th consecutive annual dividend increase.



Owens Corning will pay out a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share on Jan 21, 2022, to shareholders on record as of Jan 7. The company currently has a dividend payout of 12% and a dividend yield of 1.2%, based on the closing share price of $88.67 on Dec 2.



Owens Corning has been executing regular quarterly cash dividend payments. The recent hike instills greater optimism for investors. The move indicates the company’s commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value as well as reflects on its confidence in its financial position and ability to generate sufficient cash flows.



At September-end, the company had $920 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s cash position looks strong enough to meet the current portion of long-term debt worth $24 million. In the past nine months, it had paid dividends worth of $81 million.

Strategies to Drive Performance

Owens Corning implemented strategic initiatives to drive overall performance. Segment-wise, in the Insulation unit, technical and other building insulation businesses look strong on the back of geographic and product expansion through acquisitions. In the North American residential fiberglass business, the company is utilizing automation and making additional investments in process technology to improve manufacturing efficiencies and reduce costs.



The Composites segment is generating higher volumes backed by its efforts toward higher-value applications for glass non-wovens and specific markets like India. It focuses on improving its low-cost manufacturing position through strategic supply agreements, accomplished large-scale furnace investments and additional productivity.



In the Roofing segment, Owens Corning is leveraging vertical integration, material science capabilities and commercial strength to design and market unique roofing shingles as well as components that attract contractors, homeowners and distributors.

Management believes that the company is well placed to continue with its growth momentum and keep boosting shareholders’ wealth, backed by a strong product portfolio as well as favorable market conditions. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained more than 18.5% so far this year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 9.5% rally. The uptrend can be attributed to the above-mentioned tailwinds and a strong surprise history, having topped analysts’ expectations in the trailing 11 quarters.



