News & Insights

Technology

Owens Corning (OC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

November 06, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Owens Corning (OC) reported $3.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.9%. EPS of $4.38 for the same period compares to $4.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.01, the EPS surprise was +9.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Owens Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Insulation: $946 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $949.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Net Sales- Composites: $534 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $540.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
  • Net Sales- Doors: $573 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $567.30 million.
  • Net Sales- Roofing: $1.08 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • EBIT- Composites: $61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.85 million.
  • EBIT- Doors: $36 million compared to the $47.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • EBIT- Roofing: $359 million compared to the $335.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • EBIT- Insulation: $183 million compared to the $174.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Owens Corning here>>>

Shares of Owens Corning have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.