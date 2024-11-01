Owens Corning (OC) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Owens Corning (OC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, indicating a decline of 3.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.04 billion, representing an increase of 22.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Owens Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Insulation' will reach $949.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Composites' to reach $540.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Roofing' will likely reach $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBIT- Composites' should come in at $53.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80 million.

Analysts predict that the 'EBIT- Roofing' will reach $335.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $343 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBIT- Insulation' at $174.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Owens Corning here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Owens Corning have returned +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, OC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.