Owens Corning (OC) Price Target Increased by 6.52% to 155.22

The average one-year price target for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been revised to 155.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.52% from the prior estimate of 145.71 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 190.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of 152.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens Corning. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 9.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OC is 0.29%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 90,137K shares. The put/call ratio of OC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 3,685K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares, representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 5.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,808K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 5.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,798K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 8.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,311K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,256K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Owens Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years.

