Owens Corning (OC) Price Target Decreased by 16.11% to 144.13

The average one-year price target for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been revised to $144.13 / share. This is a decrease of 16.11% from the prior estimate of $171.82 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $187.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.54% from the latest reported closing price of $101.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens Corning. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OC is 0.21%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 89,273K shares. The put/call ratio of OC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,770K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,727K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,362K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 51.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 1,777K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.