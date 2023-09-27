Owens Corning (OC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Owens Corning (OC) closed the most recent trading day at $135.93, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction materials company had lost 5.46% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 5.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Owens Corning will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Owens Corning is projected to report earnings of $3.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, down 0.23% from the prior-year quarter.

OC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $9.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.59% and -0.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Owens Corning is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Owens Corning is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so we one might conclude that Owens Corning is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, OC's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.