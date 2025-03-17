Owens Corning (OC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Owens Corning (OC) standing at $145.06, reflecting a +0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The construction materials company's stock has dropped by 19.74% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 7.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Owens Corning in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.94, down 18.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 9.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.59 per share and a revenue of $10.62 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.3% and -3.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.95% downward. Currently, Owens Corning is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Owens Corning currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.32.

One should further note that OC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

