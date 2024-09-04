Owens Corning (OC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Owens Corning (OC) closed at $159.98, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Shares of the construction materials company have appreciated by 1.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Owens Corning in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.01, indicating a 3.37% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.04 billion, indicating a 22.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $15.39 per share and a revenue of $10.97 billion, signifying shifts of +6.73% and +13.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Owens Corning. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.57% downward. At present, Owens Corning boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Owens Corning is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.87 for its industry.

It's also important to note that OC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

