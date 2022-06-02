Owens Corning (OC) Grows Decking Business With WearDeck Buyout

Owens Corning OC acquired an Ocala, FL-based premium composite decking and structural lumber manufacturer, WearDeck. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



WearDeck offers long-lasting, strong, and durable products for weather-resistant decking and structural lumber, for commercial and residential applications. WearDeck’s products are manufactured using proprietary technology and processes from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) leveraging Owens Corning’s glass fiber technology, delivering a stronger high-performance product than most other decking options.



In sync with this, Marcio Sandri, president of Owens Corning’s Composites business, said, "WearDeck solutions will advance our growth strategy and help pivot our Composites business to focus on high-value material solutions within the building and construction space."



OC expects WearDeck to contribute about $60 million in 2022 sales, which will further add to its target of achieving $10 billion revenues by 2024. Owens Corning estimates that the North American decking market to grow by more than $7 billion and contribute about 5% sales per year. Moreover, Composite decking products, which capture more than 30% of the market, is expected to expand strongly in the future.

Focus on Inorganic Moves

Acquisitions are an important part of Owens Corning’s growth strategy. The company is assessing its investment in bolt-on acquisitions that leverage its commercial, operational and geographic strength and expand its functional areas of offering.



On Jul 13, 2021, it announced the acquisition of vliepa GmbH. The acquisition broadened Owens Corning’s global non-wovens portfolio. vliepa specializes in coating, printing and finishing non-wovens, paper and film for the building materials industry.



Across the enterprise, Owens Corning continues to invest in selected growth and productivity initiatives to serve customers as well as improve overall operating performance. Specifically, the Composites segment has been generating higher volumes backed by its efforts toward higher-value applications for glass non-wovens and specific markets like India.



For the composite business, the company has a two-fold focus. First, it is focused on key markets and geographies wherein it has a market-leading position like North America, Europe and India. Second, the company is focused on making the composite business the most cost-effective network, mainly on the back of productivity and manufacturing performance. It focuses on improving low-cost manufacturing through strategic supply agreements, accomplished large-scale furnace investments and additional productivity.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have strongly outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities.



