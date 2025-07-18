Owens Corning (OC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Owens Corning (OC) closed at $140.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.05%.

Shares of the construction materials company witnessed a gain of 8.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 8.6%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Owens Corning in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.8, indicating a 18.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.7 billion, indicating a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.24 per share and a revenue of $10.38 billion, signifying shifts of -16.78% and -5.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Owens Corning presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Owens Corning currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.72.

We can additionally observe that OC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Owens Corning Inc (OC)?

Before you invest in Owens Corning Inc (OC), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.