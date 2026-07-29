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Owens Corning Names Jonathan Collins CFO As Todd Fister To Assume President, COO Roles

July 29, 2026 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Building products maker Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jonathan Collins as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 10.

Collins will succeed Todd Fister, as he move into the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer. Fister had held both CFO and COO responsibilities. He will now lead key enterprise initiatives to drive growth and performance, and work to standardize operations and integrate the company's go-to-market strategy.

Jonathan Collins joins from Clarivate Plc, where he has served as CFO since 2021.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Owens were up 2.00 percent, changing hands at $145.99, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.22 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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