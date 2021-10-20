Owens Corning Inc (OC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.06, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OC was $90.06, representing a -18.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.90 and a 39.5% increase over the 52 week low of $64.56.

OC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.81. Zacks Investment Research reports OC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.26%, compared to an industry average of 26.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 0.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OC at 1.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.