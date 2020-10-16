Dividends
OC

Owens Corning Inc (OC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.57, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OC was $75.57, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.60 and a 164.6% increase over the 52 week low of $28.56.

OC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). OC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports OC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.59%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 11.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OC at 1.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular