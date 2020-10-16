Owens Corning Inc (OC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.57, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OC was $75.57, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.60 and a 164.6% increase over the 52 week low of $28.56.

OC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). OC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports OC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.59%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 11.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OC at 1.14%.

