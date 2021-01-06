Owens Corning Inc (OC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OC was $75.18, representing a -4.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.99 and a 163.24% increase over the 52 week low of $28.56.

OC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). OC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.01. Zacks Investment Research reports OC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.4%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OC as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDYV with an increase of 18.47% over the last 100 days. IJJ has the highest percent weighting of OC at 0.81%.

