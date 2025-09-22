Owens Corning Expands U.S. Footprint With Prattville Roofing Plant

Owens Corning OC has announced plans to build a new shingle manufacturing facility in Prattville, AZ. The investment reflects the global building products leader's strategic commitment to expanding its roofing production network and strengthening its presence in the fast-growing Southeast U.S. market.



Construction of the 250,000-square-foot Prattville plant is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with production slated for 2027. Equipped with advanced machinery, the facility will have the capacity to produce approximately six million square feet of laminate shingles annually. This added capacity will mainly supply Owens Corning’s premium Duration shingles, which use SureNail technology for extra strength and durability.



The Prattville facility will create nearly 100 skilled manufacturing jobs and leverage advanced automation and modern technology to drive efficiency. By supporting the nation’s largest asphalt shingle market and enhancing service across OC’s entire roofing network, the plant will further strengthen the company’s industry leadership.



During the trading hours on Friday, shares of OC declined 1.4%.

Owens Corning’s Growth Momentum

As demonstrated by its recent initiatives, Owens Corning is expanding its roofing production network while strengthening its presence in the Southeast U.S. market. This investment reflects the company’s broader strategy of enhancing its business through capacity expansion, strategic acquisitions and product innovation. Upon completion, the company will operate 17 asphalt roofing and component plants nationwide, underlining its strong presence across the U.S. Building materials industry.



Beyond this expansion, Owens Corning had an impressive second-quarter 2025 performance, achieving adjusted EBITDA margins of 20% or more for the 20th straight quarter. With capacity expansions like the new laminate line from Medina, OH, which has already started to meet current demand from the expanding contractor network, roofing sales increased 4% year over year. This performance underscores the strength of Owens Corning’s business model and efficient investments to strengthen its market position and drive long-term growth.

OC Stock Price Performance

Shares of this manufacturer of fiberglass composites have gained 7.4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 12% growth. While near-term market and tariff-related challenges exist, Owens Corning is strategically positioned to navigate these headwinds and minimize the negative impacts through its in-house strategic approach, which is expected to sustain its growth trajectory.



Moreover, Owens Corning’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential and focus on maintaining shareholder value. Its ROE of 24.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 13.1%, indicating more efficiency in using shareholders’ funds than peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Owens Corning has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



