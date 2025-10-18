Is Owens Corning a Buy After Investment Advisor Paradiem Boosted Its Position in the Stock?

Key Points

Paradiem added 85,047 shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC); estimated trade value of ~$12.48 million based on the Q3 2025 average price.

The transaction represents a 2.91% increase relative to Paradiem’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Post-trade, Paradiem's stake resulted in 94,067 shares valued at $13.31 million as of Q3 2025.

Owens Corning now accounts for 3.1% of fund AUM as of Q3 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Investment advisor Paradiem, LLC disclosed a new purchase of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), adding 85,047 shares in Q3 2025, an estimated $12.48 million trade based on the average price for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 17, 2025, Paradiem, LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning substantially during the third quarter. The fund acquired 85,047 additional shares, bringing its total position to 94,067 shares, with a quarter-end reported value of $13.31 million.

What else to know

Paradiem, LLC’s addition brings Owens Corning to 3.1% of 13F reportable assets as of Q3 2025.

Paradiem's top holdings after the filing as of September 30, 2025 are:

NASDAQ:LRCX: $27.44 million (6.4% of AUM)

NYSE:TEL: $19.53 million (4.55% of AUM)

NYSE:VLO: $17.87 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSE:LMT: $16.13 million (3.76% of AUM)

NYSE:CAT: $15.79 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of October 17, 2025, shares of Owens Corning were priced at $126.96, with a one-year change of -33.04%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 45.03 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.74 billion Net Income (TTM) $333.00 million Dividend Yield 2.17% Price (as of market close 2025-10-17) $126.96

Company Snapshot

Owens Corning is a leading global manufacturer specializing in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite products, with a diversified revenue base across construction and industrial end markets. The company leverages its scale and integrated operations to deliver essential building materials to a broad customer base.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials across three segments: composites, insulation, and roofing. It generates revenue through direct sales and distribution of building materials, glass reinforcements, insulation products, and roofing components to construction and industrial markets worldwide.

The company serves insulation installers, home centers, distributors, contractors, and manufacturers in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Foolish take

Financial services company Paradiem upped its stake in Owens Corning in a big way. The stock went from 0.3% of the fund's holdings to 3.1% in Q3. This action demonstrates a belief in Owens Corning despite shares being down significantly from the 52-week high of $214.53 reached last November.

Owens Corning stock is down this year due to macroeconomic conditions, such as higher interest rates and persistent inflation, which caused a slowdown in the construction sector. The company also underwent changes, such as divesting businesses in China and South Korea, to sharpen its focus, particularly on the North American and European markets.

Despite these factors, Owens Corning delivered 10% year-over-year sales growth in the second quarter to $2.75 billion. And its moves to divest less profitable businesses resulted in Q2 diluted earnings per share increasing 34% year over year to $3.91 for its continuing operations.

With the company's stock down but its financials looking solid, Paradiem may have taken the opportunity to scoop up shares. After all, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates soon, which can help to stimulate the construction industry. These factors make Owens Corning a compelling investment, especially while its stock is down.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing certain equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments that a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often containing financial or ownership information.

Segments: Distinct business divisions within a company, often based on product lines or markets served.

Distribution: The process of delivering products from manufacturers to end customers or intermediaries.

End markets: The industries or customer groups that ultimately use a company's products or services.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in Caterpillar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lam Research. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Owens Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

