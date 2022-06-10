Owens Corning Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OC

In trading on Friday, shares of Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.49, changing hands as low as $89.47 per share. Owens Corning shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $79.35 per share, with $101.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.37.

