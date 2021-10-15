Owens Corning Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OC

In trading on Friday, shares of Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.33, changing hands as high as $92.35 per share. Owens Corning shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $64.56 per share, with $109.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.11.

