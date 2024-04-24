Owens Corning Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $383 million, or $4.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $3.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $2.30 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

