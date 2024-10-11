Owens Corning Banks on Growth Initiative Amid Low Volume Projection

Owens Corning’s OC strategic growth initiatives and investments bode well for its future growth, particularly in the Insulation and Roofing segments. The acquisition of Masonite and product innovations enhance its offerings and operational efficiency. Additionally, its Roofing business has seen consistent gains.



However, OC has been witnessing significant inflationary pressure and labor woes. Also, foreign currency translation remains a concern for this residential and commercial building products company. Owing to these headwinds, the company outlined tepid views for volume in the third quarter.

Factors Supporting Owens Corning’s Growth

Strategic Growth Initiatives: Owens Corning focuses on expanding product offerings, optimizing networks, and automating processes, especially in insulation and roofing, which enhances efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These efforts have led to stronger profits and growth. Segment-wise, in the Insulation business, technical and other building insulation businesses look strong on the back of geographic and product expansion through acquisitions.



Within the Composites segment, the company is expanding key product platforms like non-wovens and investing in new product lines, including structural composite lumber and decking.



In the Roofing segment, the company continues to expand its contractor network, innovate new products and increase shingle capacity to drive roofing component attachment rates higher within its multi-material system offering. Capital investments in the roofing business over the past two years have increased incremental capacity at several of its manufacturing facilities.



Acquisitions Driving Expansion: Owens Corning's acquisition of Masonite strengthens its position in residential and commercial markets. Recently, Owens Corning unveiled two big strategic moves to reshape its position as a focused residential and commercial building products company that leverages key ownership advantages to accelerate growth. Such acquisitions boost growth and diversify the portfolio.



Product Innovation: The company's commitment to innovation, such as new weather-resistant barriers and product lines in roofing and insulation, ensures it stays ahead of market trends. Expanding its product range will improve margins and enhance production efficiency.



In the first quarter of 2024, the company launched 13 new or improved products.



Strong Roofing Business: Owens Corning’s roofing segment has shown steady growth, benefiting from price increases, solid demand, and efficiency improvements. During the first half of 2024, the segment delivered strong top-line (up 2% year over year) and bottom-line performances. The upside was driven by higher selling prices and a favorable product mix. Both EBIT and EBITDA margins expanded 500 bps and 400 bps, respectively, driven by positive prices, as well as favorable manufacturing costs and mix. With residential repair and remodeling trends expected to stay strong, the company is well-positioned to maintain profitability in this sector.



As a result of structural changes aimed at enhancing margin performance, the company expects the long-term EBIT margin guide for the Roofing segment to be around mid-20%, on average.



Financial Strength: Owens Corning has maintained a solid liquidity position, allowing it to navigate uncertain economic conditions. It has also rewarded shareholders through dividend growth and share buybacks, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.



As of June 30, the company had liquidity of $1.4 billion, consisting of $254 million of cash and cash equivalents (down from $1.62 billion at 2023-end) and $1.1 billion of availability on the bank debt facilities. Long-term debt, net of current portion, totaled $5.02 billion, up from $2.62 billion at 2023-end. As of June-end, debt-to-EBITDA of 2.2x was at the low end of its targeted range of 2-3x.

Hurdles to Cross

Volume Pressure in Q3 Projections: Owens Corning anticipates flat or declining revenues in certain segments, particularly in the roofing and doors businesses, in the third quarter. Industry shipments for U.S. shingle end-market demand are likely to be down mid-to-high single digits, with the company’s shingle volumes expected to remain relatively flat. Also, volume is likely to be hit by distribution inventory levels and the exit of protective packaging.



Distribution challenges and weaker discretionary spending in remodeling activities could impact top-line performance.



Volatile Cost Environment: Inflationary pressures and rising costs of raw materials continue to challenge Owens Corning and other industry players like Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR, Latham Group, Inc. SWIM and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI. These pressures have affected profitability and are expected to persist, particularly in insulation and roofing segments, where input costs remain high.



For the third quarter, the company expects input materials to witness inflationary pressure across the businesses. Costs are expected to evaluate manufacturing investments in U.S. fiberglass in the insulation business.



Currency Headwinds: With operations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Owens Corning faces foreign currency risks, which have already affected sales and profits. Global economic uncertainties could exacerbate these issues, particularly outside the United States.



Dependency on Housing Market: The company’s performance is closely tied to the housing market. Higher inflationary pressure is impacting housing affordability, which, in turn, could dampen demand for Owens Corning’s building materials, especially in North America.

A Brief About Above-mentioned Stocks

Frontdoor: Based in Memphis, TN, this company provides home warranties in the United States. The company is benefiting from its focus on new and innovative ways to boost demand for services, and the relaunch of the American Home Shield brand is a significant component of this strategy.



Looking ahead, the company is committed to establishing a solid foundation by investing in its brand and technology infrastructure and enhancing productivity throughout the organization.



Latham Group: Based in Latham, NY, the company stands as the leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Despite difficult industry conditions, the company has been gaining from improved cost structures, production efficiencies, lean manufacturing, value engineering programs, and lower raw material costs. It remains focused on fiberglass pools, which offer cost, installation, and eco-friendly advantages over concrete pools.



The company has been expanding its product line and national dealer network, driving awareness and adoption. Meanwhile, the latest acquisition of Coverstar Central, Latham's long-time partner in automatic safety covers, is expected to enhance margins, accelerate sales growth, and strengthen relationships with pool builders, particularly for promoting fiberglass pools.



Armstrong World Industries: Based in Lancaster, PA, Armstrong World is a leading global manufacturer of ceiling systems primarily for commercial, institutional, and residential building construction and renovation. The company has been thriving by focusing on innovative products and pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify its portfolio. Its recent acquisition of 3form, LLC is set to bolster the Architectural Specialties segment and strengthen connections with architects and designers.



Additionally, Armstrong World has been investing in digitalization and technological advancements. Since 2022, its digital initiative, Canopy, has shown consistent quarterly growth, generating new demand for its products. Furthermore, the company's recent investments in developing new products in metal, wood, and Tectum materials are contributing positively to its performance

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.