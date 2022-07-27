Owens Corning Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $343M, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $298M, or $2.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $377M or $3.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $2.60 billion from $2.24 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $343M. vs. $298M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.49 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.