Owens Corning About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/23, Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 11/3/23. As a percentage of OC's recent stock price of $135.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $80.2403 per share, with $147 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.48.

In Wednesday trading, Owens Corning shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

