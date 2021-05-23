Owen Sullivan Is The Chief Operating Officer of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) And They Just Sold 59% Of Their Shares

Some NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Owen Sullivan, recently sold a substantial US$4.8m worth of stock at a price of US$47.29 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 59%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

NCR Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Owen Sullivan was the biggest sale of NCR shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$49.19). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 59% of Owen Sullivan's holding.

In the last year NCR insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NCR Insider Trading Volume May 23rd 2021

I will like NCR better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. NCR insiders own about US$112m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The NCR Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold NCR shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for NCR (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

