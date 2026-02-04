Ovzon AB (OM:OVZON) Price Target Increased by 37.08% to 62.22

The average one-year price target for Ovzon AB (OM:OVZON) has been revised to 62,22 kr / share. This is an increase of 37.08% from the prior estimate of 45,39 kr dated August 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61,61 kr to a high of 64,05 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.74% from the latest reported closing price of 53,30 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovzon AB. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVZON is 0.05%, an increase of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UFO - Procure Space ETF holds 179K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 31.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVZON by 125.18% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 75.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVZON by 451.44% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVZON by 64.86% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVZON by 57.97% over the last quarter.

