OVV

OVV Stock Crowded With Sellers

May 22, 2024 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $48.395 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Ovintiv Inc, the RSI reading has hit 27.3 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 51.4, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 36.1, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 71.6, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 34.3. A bullish investor could look at OVV's 27.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.49 per share, with $55.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.78. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day.

Ovintiv Inc 1 Year Performance Chart

