OVV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.16, changing hands as high as $43.85 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $21.92 per share, with $63.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.62.

