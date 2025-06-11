OVV Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/13/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/13/25, Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 6/30/25. As a percentage of OVV's recent stock price of $39.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Ovintiv Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when OVV shares open for trading on 6/13/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OVV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $49.5687 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.54.

In Wednesday trading, Ovintiv Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

