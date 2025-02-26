$OVV Earnings Results: $OVV Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OVV ($OVV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $2,188,000,000, beating estimates of $2,160,228,804 by $27,771,196.
$OVV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,440,332 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,333,446
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,203,087 shares (+1732.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,725,023
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,843,125 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,146,562
- FMR LLC removed 2,811,117 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,850,238
- ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND X, L.P. removed 2,320,579 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,901,381
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,312,292 shares (+1577.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,647,826
- MARINER, LLC removed 1,933,901 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,322,990
