OVV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.85, changing hands as low as $60.54 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $49.74 per share, with $76.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.97.

