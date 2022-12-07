OVV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.14, changing hands as low as $49.56 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.52 per share, with $63.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.85.

