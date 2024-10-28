News & Insights

OVS S.p.A. Engages in Share Buyback Program

OVS S.p.A. (IT:OVS) has released an update.

OVS S.p.A. has purchased 197,861 of its own shares on Euronext Milan, amounting to 0.068% of its share capital, at an average price of 2.8854 Euros per share. This move is part of a buyback program authorized earlier this year, demonstrating the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure.

