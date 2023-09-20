OVS says Q2 profit drops 5% on higher costs and unfavourable exchange rates

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italian clothing retailer OVS OVS.MI on Wednesday reported a 5% annual drop in adjusted second quarter core profit, citing higher costs for its spring/summer 2023 collection and unfavourable exchange rates.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 59 million euros ($63.2 million) in the April-June quarter, from 62.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

"The month of May, normally the most important month of the semester, was one of the coldest and rainiest in recent decades, which had a negative impact on sales," the group added in a statement.

It said the spring/summer collection had been ordered during 2022 when raw material prices and transport costs were higher, and the euro/dollar exchange rate was unfavourable.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((alessandro.parodi@thomsonreuters.com))

