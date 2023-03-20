Ovintiv's (OVV) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Ovintiv Inc. OVV reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. This decline can be attributed to year-over-year higher expenses. The bottom line also underperformed the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.24 per share.

Total revenues of $3.2 billion decreased 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.3 billion but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. This uptick was due to higher-than-expected production and better oil realizations. Total oil production came in at 174,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 131,000 BOE/d.

OVV’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share for its common shareholders of record as of Mar 15, 2023. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 31.

Production & Prices

Total fourth-quarter production was 523,600 BOE/d compared with 508,200 BOE/d in the prior-year period. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 519,000 BOE/d. Higher volumes can be attributed to natural gas production increasing 5.8% year over year to 1,561 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Liquids production edged up 0.5% to 263,400 BOE/d.

Ovintiv's realized natural gas price was $2.49 per thousand cubic feet compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.84. The realized oil price increased to $75.85 per barrel from $53.43 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total expenses in the reported quarter increased to $2 billion from the year-ago figure of $1.9 billion.

Ovintiv’s cash from operating activities was $875 million, up from the year-ago figure of $740 million. Its capital investments were $358 million compared with $421 million in the year-ago period. The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $537 billion in the quarter.

As of Dec 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $5 million and long-term debt of $3.6 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization at the end of the reported quarter was 32%.

Guidance

Ovintiv expects capital expenditure of $2.15-$2.35 billion for full-year 2023 and of $600-$650 million for the first quarter of 2023.

The company now projects crude oil and condensate volumes of 165,000-175,000 barrels per day (bpd) for full-year 2023, and of 160,000 bpd for the first quarter of 2023. Natural gas production is estimated in the 1,525–1,575 MMcf/d range for the entire year and at 1,525 MMcf/d for the first quarter.

