Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Decreased by 5.30% to 70.56

The average one-year price target for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) has been revised to 70.56 / share. This is an decrease of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 74.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.61 to a high of 108.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.08% from the latest reported closing price of 60.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.24%, a decrease of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 240,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,016K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,655K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 11.80% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,550K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 15.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,681K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 33.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,702K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing an increase of 67.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 135.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,498K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,396K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 30.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.