Ovintiv Stock Climbs 48% in 6 Months: Should You Buy or Hold for Now?

Over the past six months, Ovintiv Inc. OVV has clearly outperformed both its industry and the broader sector, as reflected in the chart below. OVV delivered a gain of approximately 47.7%, significantly ahead of the Zacks United States Exploration and Production subindustry (ZSI136M), which rose about 26.1%, and the broader oil and energy sector (ZS12M), which advanced roughly 29.5%. This strong relative performance highlights OVV’s superior operational execution and market positioning during the period. This enables Ovintiv to generate nearly double the returns of its subindustry peers and comfortably surpass the broader sector benchmark.

How the Stock Performed Over the Past 6 Months



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Denver-based oil and gas exploration and production company operates as a North American energy producer, focusing on the exploration, development and extraction of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations span leading resource basins in the United States and Canada, supported by a portfolio that prioritizes high-return shale assets and prudent capital management.

OVV has built a solid position in the industry, which is why it continues to draw strong investor interest. The company has several strengths that have helped drive its growth, but there are also some risks that investors should keep in mind. Taking a closer look, it is worth understanding what’s been fueling OVV’s stock performance. Also, what challenges could impact where it goes from here?

What’s Driving the Rise in DK Stock?

Portfolio Transformation Complete With Focus on Top-Tier Basins: Ovintiv has successfully exited non-core assets and now holds a concentrated portfolio exclusively in the Permian and Montney basins. The company states that approximately 80% of remaining sub-$50 breakeven oil locations in North America reside in these two plays. This strategic focus reduces operational complexity and positions the company to generate durable, high-margin returns from the continent's most economically valuable resources.

Proven Execution Excellence Driving Capital Efficiency Gains: Ovintiv demonstrated strong operational momentum by lowering well costs year over year while maintaining flat type curves. In the Permian, 2026 drilling and completion costs are expected to be less than $600 per foot, a reduction of roughly $25. This capital efficiency, driven by faster cycle times and in-house AI tools, allows the company to generate more free cash flow with a flat capital budget.

Successful Integration of NuVista and Montney Upside Potential: The integration of NuVista is proceeding ahead of schedule, with well cost synergy targets already embedded in guidance. Furthermore, the company successfully tested a high-density development (14 wells per section) in the Montney, unlocking roughly 130 additional upside locations. The transcript notes that early-time results are exceeding expectations, suggesting further inventory growth and value creation beyond the initial acquisition metrics.

Deep Inventory Life With Unmatched Cost Per Location: The company has built one of the deepest drilling inventories in the industry without diluting shareholders. Ovintiv added more than 3,200 premium locations since 2023 at an average cost of $1.4 million per net location. The presentation indicates this provides 12-15 years of premium oil inventory in the Permian and 15-20 years in the Montney, ensuring long-term visibility and sustainable production without a premium valuation.

Key Challenges Facing OVV’s Growth Outlook

Significant Near-Term Production Downtime Due to Plant Turnarounds: OVV’s second-quarter 2026 production is expected to be at the low end of guided ranges due to a confluence of five separate midstream plant turnarounds occurring simultaneously in the Montney. While management notes this is infrequent, it creates a near-term air pocket in volumes and cash flow. This operational dependency on third-party infrastructure timing introduces quarterly volatility that may concern investors seeking steady output.

Increased Transportation and Processing Costs Impacting Margins: Despite overall cost control, upstream transportation and processing expenses are projected to increase to approximately $9 per BOE for the post-Anadarko run-rate, up from $7.75 previously. The company attributes this to a greater Montney weighting and increased firm transport commitments. While these costs enhance netbacks long-term, they represent a structural increase in per-unit cash costs that will pressure margins if commodity prices decline.

Pro-Forma Production Decline Following Portfolio Divestiture: The sale of the Anadarko assets and the timing of the NuVista close result in a lower production outlook compared with preliminary guidance. The company's full-year 2026 production guidance of 620-645 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) is a reduction from the preliminary 715 MBOE/d forecast provided in November. While this is due to high-grading the portfolio, it represents a lower absolute volume base from which to generate free cash flow.

Heavy First-Quarter Capital Spend Creates Front-Loaded Outflows: Ovintiv expects capital spending to be highest in the first quarter of 2026 at approximately $625 million, compared with a post-close quarterly run-rate of $540-$590 million. This front-loading is due to $50 million allocated to Anadarko and inherited drilling activity. This timing mismatch means free cash flow will be back-half weighted, potentially causing a slower start to the newly announced $3 billion buyback program than investors might anticipate.

Final Thoughts for OVV Stock

Ovintiv’s streamlined focus on the Permian and Montney, combined with strong execution and cost efficiencies, supports durable margins and long-term free cash flow visibility, further enhanced by successful NuVista integration and a deep, low-cost inventory.

However, near-term headwinds — including production disruptions from plant turnarounds, rising transportation costs and a lower post-divestiture production base — introduce earnings and cash flow volatility. Additionally, front-loaded capital spending may delay near-term shareholder returns despite a sizable buyback plan. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with USA Compression Partners USAC, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $29.63 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $95.25 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $4 billion. The company ranks among the largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in the United States.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.