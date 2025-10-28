Is Ovintiv Stock a Buy After Evergreen Capital Initiated a Position?

Key Points

Evergreen Capital added 1,507,331 shares of Ovintiv with an estimated trade size of approximately $60.87 million.

The transaction represents a 1.4% change in 13F assets under management for the third quarter of 2025.

Post-trade, Evergreen Capital's stake totaled 1,507,331 shares valued at $60.87 million.

This is a new position and places Ovintiv outside Evergreen Capital's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

Financial services company Evergreen Capital Management LLC reported a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 28, 2025.

The fund acquired 1,507,331 shares, with a position value of $60.87 million. The estimated transaction value is based on the average price during the filing period. The full filing is available here.

What else to know

This was a new position for Evergreen Capital Management, representing 1.4% of reported assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

GS: $168.97 million (4.0% of AUM)

MSFT: $120.17 million (2.9% of AUM)

AAPL: $95.17 million (2.3% of AUM)

IEI: $109.15 million (2.1% of AUM)

COF: $156.99 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of October 27, 2025, shares of Ovintiv were priced at $37.35, and lagging the S&P 500 by 21.7 percentage points over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $9.21 billion Net income (TTM) $595.00 million Dividend yield 3.28% Price (as of market close October 27, 2025) $37.35

Company snapshot

Ovintiv is a leading North American energy producer with a multi-basin portfolio. Its operations focus on efficient resource development and disciplined capital allocation.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The company engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids across the United States and Canada. It generates revenue primarily through upstream production and sales of hydrocarbons, leveraging a diversified asset base in key North American basins.

Ovintiv serves a broad customer base including energy wholesalers, refiners, and utility companies seeking reliable oil and gas supply.

Foolish take

Evergreen Capital Management's stake in Ovintiv merits attention not just because the stock represents a new position for the financial services firm, but also because it's a pretty big buy. Ovintiv is now in Evergreen Capital's top ten holdings out of more than 1,300.

Ovintiv shares are down from the 52-week high of $47.18 reached last November, and that may be a factor in the purchase. Another could be that, in July, Ovintiv projected its full-year 2025 total production volume will be higher than originally estimated as oil production crept up. This should contribute to higher revenue in upcoming quarters.

Ovintiv's $4.7 billion in sales through the first half of 2025 is not much ahead of 2024's $4.6 billion, contributing to the stock price's decline this year. It also holds over $5.3 billion in debt with $940 million of that among its current liabilities versus only $20 million in cash at the end of Q2.

In July, the company's free cash flow estimate was bumped up to $1.7 billion for 2025, which will help it pay down debt while funding its dividend, yielding a robust 3.2% as of Oct. 28.

However, Ovintiv stock's price-to-earnings ratio is elevated compared to the start of 2025, indicating shares have become more expensive. As a result, it's best to wait for Ovintiv's stock to dip before deciding to buy.

Glossary

13F assets under management (AUM): Assets under management reported in a fund's quarterly SEC Form 13F filing, typically covering U.S. equity holdings.

New position: An investment that a fund or manager has added to their portfolio for the first time during a reporting period.

Upstream production: The exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas before processing and distribution.

Multi-basin portfolio: A collection of energy assets located across multiple geographic oil and gas producing regions.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of a stock's current price.

Lagging the S&P 500: Underperforming the S&P 500 index in terms of total return over a given period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Asset base: The collection of physical and financial resources a company uses to generate revenue.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Goldman Sachs Group, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.