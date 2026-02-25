Ovintiv Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Ovintiv Inc. OVV reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of $1.35. The outperformance was driven by higher plant condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas production volumes and higher average realized natural gas prices.

The Denver, CO-based oil and gas exploration and production company’s total revenues of $2.1 billion decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure due to lower oil production volumes and lower average realized oil and plant condensate prices. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%.

Ovintiv Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

On Feb. 23, 2026, Ovintiv's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, which will be paid on March 31, to its shareholders of record as of March 13.

The company demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder value in 2025, distributing a total of approximately $612 million. This was achieved through $304 million in share buybacks, representing 7.8 million shares and $308 million in base dividend payments.

The company completed the $2.7 billion acquisition of NuVista Energy Ltd. on Feb. 3, 2026, adding roughly 100 MBOE/d of production, about 930 net equivalent well locations and nearly 140,000 net acres of land. In parallel, it agreed to divest its Anadarko assets, making an announcement in February 2026 of a definitive deal to sell them for total cash proceeds of $3 billion.

OVV’s Q4 Production & Prices

Total fourth-quarter production was 623,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) compared with 579,900 BOE/d in the prior-year period. The figure beat our prediction of 620,000 BOE/d.

Natural gas production increased to 1,905 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 1,680 MMcf/d in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, the figure marginally missed our estimate of 1,906 MMcf/d.

Total liquids production increased to 305.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 299.8 Mbbls/d in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, the figure beat our prediction of 304 Mbbls/d.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, natural gas contributed approximately 50.9%, and liquids accounted for about 49.1% of the total production.

Ovintiv's realized natural gas price was $2.65 per thousand cubic feet compared with the year-ago level of $2.42. The realized oil price decreased to $61.89 per barrel from $67.93 in the prior-year quarter.

OVV’s Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total expenses of $1.7 billion decreased 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.2 billion. However, the figure was higher than our projection of $1.6 billion.

Ovintiv’s cash from operating activities in the quarter under review was $954 million, compared to the year-ago figure of $1 billion.

OVV's capital investments were $465 million compared with $552 million in the year-ago period. The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $508 million in the reported quarter.

As of Dec. 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $35 million and long-term debt of $4.4 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization was 28.2%.

OVV’s Asset Performance

In the fourth quarter of 2025, average production from the Permian Basin reached approximately 219 MBOE/d, with liquids making up 79% of the total. A total of 30 net wells were brought online during the period. For the full year 2026, capital spending in this region is projected to be between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion, supporting the development of around 5 rigs and 125-135 net wells.

From the Montney play, fourth-quarter output averaged 305 MBOE/d, with liquids contributing about 25% of the volume. The company turned in 20 net wells during the quarter. Full-year 2026 capital expenditures for Montney are expected to be between $875 million and $925 million, supporting the development of 6 rigs and 130-140 net well additions.

OVV’s Q1 & 2026 Guidance

Ovintiv expects its total production for the first quarter of 2026 to be between 660 MBOE/d and 680 MBOE/d. This includes oil and condensate production between 220 Mbbls/d and 225 Mbbls/d, natural gas liquids production of 96-100 Mbbls/d and natural gas production between 2,075 MMcf/d and 2,125 MMcf/d. Capital investment for the first quarter is projected between $600 million and $650 million.

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has projected its full-year 2026 capital investment between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion. For 2026, OVV anticipates total production to average between 620 MBOE/d and 645 MBOE/d. Full-year oil and condensate production is expected to range from 205 Mbbls/d to 212 Mbbls/d, while NGLs production is projected between 80 Mbbls/d and 85 Mbbls/d. Natural gas production for the year is estimated to be between 2,000 MMcf/d and 2,100 MMcf/d.

Ovintiv expects to return at least 75% of its full-year 2026 non-GAAP free cash flow to shareholders. Over the longer term, the company has updated its capital return strategy to distribute between 50% and 100% of annual non-GAAP free cash flow through a mix of base dividends and share repurchases. To enable execution of the new framework, the company’s board of directors has authorized a share buyback program totaling $3 billion.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed OVV’s fourth-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

TechnipFMC plc FTI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s reported profit of 54 cents. The outperformance is primarily driven by strong results in both the Subsea and the Surface Technologies segments.

Newcastle & Houston-based oil and gas equipment and services provider’s revenues of $2.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25 million. However, the top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.4 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, FTI had cash and cash equivalents worth $1 billion and long-term debt of $395.7 million, with a debt-to-capitalization of 10.5%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of 1 cent, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss of 1 cent per share, backed by a 16.3% year-over-year decline in costs and expenses.

Revenues of $290 million beat the consensus mark of $280 million. This improvement can be attributed to better-than-expected service revenues in the Wireline and Hydraulic Fracturing segments. Revenues in the Wireline segment reached $55.4 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 7.4%. Revenues in the Hydraulic Fracturing segment reached $203.9 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.4%. However, the top line decreased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $321 million. This was due to a year-over-year decline in service revenues from the Hydraulic Fracturing and Cementing segments.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, PUMP had $91.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45 million in borrowings under its ABL Credit Facility.

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.44. The outperformance can be attributed to the increased operating margin in the company’s Gathering and Processing segment and Logistics and Transportation segment, and a decrease in the company’s product costs.

Total quarterly revenues of $4 billion decreased from the prior-year quarter’s level of $4.4 billion. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. The weak quarterly revenues can be attributed to lower sales of commodities.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, TRGP had cash and cash equivalents of $166.1 million and long-term debt of $16.7 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of around 83.9%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.