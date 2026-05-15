Ovintiv Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Production

Ovintiv Inc. OVV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of $1.42. The outperformance was driven by higher plant condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas production volumes and higher average realized natural gas prices.

The Denver, CO-based oil and gas exploration and production company’s total revenues of $2.5 billion increased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figures. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. The outperformance was driven by higher product and service revenues.

Ovintiv Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

On May 11, 2026, Ovintiv's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, which will be paid on June 30, to its shareholders of record as of June 15.

First-quarter shareholder returns totaled $169 million, consisting of share buybacks of $84 million and base dividend payments of $85 million.

During the quarter, the company completed the $2.7 billion acquisition of NuVista Energy Ltd., adding roughly 100 MBOE/d of production, about 930 net equivalent well locations and nearly 140,000 net acres of land.

OVV’s Q1 Production & Prices

Total first-quarter production was 678,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) compared with 588,300 BOE/d in the prior-year period. The figure beat our prediction of 675,000 BOE/d.

Natural gas production increased to 2,124 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in the first quarter of 2026 from 1,764 MMcf/d in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, the figure beat our estimate of 2,115 MMcf/d.

Total liquids production increased to 324.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) in the first quarter of 2026 from 294.4 Mbbls/d in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, the figure beat our prediction of 323 Mbbls/d.

In the first quarter of 2026, natural gas contributed approximately 52.1%, and liquids accounted for about 47.9% of the total production.

Ovintiv's realized natural gas price was $3.24 per thousand cubic feet compared with the year-ago level of $3.16. The realized oil price decreased to $70.78 per barrel from $71.79 in the prior-year quarter.

OVV’s Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Total expenses of $3.3 billion increased 33.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.5 billion. Moreover, the figure was higher than our projection of $1.7 billion.

Ovintiv’s cash from operating activities in the quarter under review was $1.1 billion, compared to the year-ago figure of $873 million.

OVV's capital investments were $605 million compared with $617 million in the year-ago period. The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $634 million in the reported quarter.

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $26 million and long-term debt of $5.5 billion. Its debt-to-capitalization was 32.3%.

OVV’s Asset Performance

In the first quarter of 2026, average production from the Permian Basin reached approximately 221 MBOE/d, with liquids making up 79% of the total. A total of 34 net wells were brought online during the period. For the full year 2026, capital spending in this region is projected to be between $1.325 billion and $1.375 billion, supporting the development of around five rigs and 125-135 net wells.

From the Montney play, first-quarter output averaged 365 MBOE/d, with liquids contributing about 27% of the volume. The company turned in 26 net wells during the quarter. Full-year 2026 capital expenditures for Montney are expected to be between $875 million and $925 million, supporting the development of six rigs and 130-140 net well additions.

OVV’s Q2 & 2026 Guidance

Ovintiv reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance while issuing second-quarter projections. The company expects full-year production volumes to average between 620 and 645 MBOE/d, including oil and condensate production of 205 to 212 Mbbls/d, NGL production of 80 to 85 Mbbls/d, and natural gas production of 2 to 2.1 Bcf/d. Ovintiv forecasts a total 2026 capital investment in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, reflecting its continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and operational efficiency.

For the second quarter of 2026, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects production between 610 and 635 MBOE/d with capital spending of $550 million to $600 million. Management highlighted that strong first-quarter execution, enhanced inventory depth following the NuVista acquisition and a significantly improved balance sheet position support its confidence in maintaining the full-year outlook.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed OVV’s first-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The outperformance reflects strong production. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago adjusted profit of $1.33 due to weaker natural gas prices and a 77% increase in operating expenses.

The Minnetonka, MN-based oil and gas exploration and production company reported oil and gas sales of $539.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $511 million, supported by higher crude oil realizations. However, the top line decreased from the year-ago figure of $576.9 million. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to lower oil and gas sales during this quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Northern Oil had $37 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a long-term debt of $2.6 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 58.8%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents and increased from 81 cents in the year-ago quarter. The outperformance can be attributed to strong operational performance and higher realized natural gas prices.

Total revenues of $7.9 billion increased from $7.6 billion in the prior-year period, fueled by increased production volumes. Additionally, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.5 billion.

As of March 31, 2026, CNQ had cash and cash equivalents worth C$808 million and long-term debt of approximately C$16.5 billion, with a debt to capitalization of about 27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line increased from the year-ago period’s level of 60 cents, driven mainly by a 12.5% decrease in costs and expenses. Moreover, better-than-expected performance of its Transmission, Power & Gulf, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments also contributed, with increases of 17.2%, 1.9%, 15.8% and 46.5%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The company’s revenues of $3 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion. The figure decreased marginally by 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported revenues. This can be attributed to lower service revenues tied to commodity contracts and an increased loss from commodity derivative instruments.

As of March 31, 2026, WMB had cash and cash equivalents of $950 million and a long-term debt of $30 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of 66.5%.

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