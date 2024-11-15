News & Insights

Ovintiv price target raised to $59 from $57 at Truist

November 15, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised the firm’s price target on Ovintiv (OVV) to $59 from $57 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its model for Ovintiv after factoring in the announced accretive acquisition coupled with non-core sale, also agreeing with the company’s statement that the Permian and Montney remain two of the key North American oil basins with ample sub-$50/bbl breakevens, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The improved scale and strategic addition outweigh any downside related to investor concerns that Canadian assets could continue to garner a slight discount, the firm adds.

Stocks mentioned

OVV

